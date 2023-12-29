Francine Diaz starts recording in South Korea

Francine Diaz. Instagram/Francine Diaz



MANILA -- Francine Diaz has turned to social media to share her project in South Korea.

On Instagram Stories, the Kapamilya actress reuploaded snaps which showed her inside a recording studio.

Screengrabs from Instagram Stories/Francine Diaz

The latest post on her feed, only captioned with a musical notes emoji, shows photos of her in Seoul.

It was in November when Diaz first revealed that she will record a song in South Korea.

"Para siyang English version ng isang Korean song. Pero 'yun pa lang po ang puwede kong sabihin. Pero parang magi-start po kami siguro this month or next month," she said, adding that she will be working with a Korean artist for this project.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC