Francine Diaz shows her newly furnished home

Francine Diaz in her newly furnished home. Photo from @francinesdiaz on Instagram, YouTube screengrab

MANILA -- Francine Diaz recently gave the public a glimpse of one of the fruits of her hard work in showbiz -- her newly furnished home.

Appearing on the vlog of broadcast journalist Karen Davila, the actress said they have been living in the Cavite property for a year.

According to Diaz, she and her family tapped an interior designer to spruce up what was used to be an all-white space.

"Noong unang punta po namin dito talagang white lang siya lahat. Tapos ang luwag-luwag niya, parang ang dami mong gustong ilagay. Tapos sa sobrang luwag at white niya, nabo-bore ka na," she said. "So sabi namin, pa-design kaya natin? So ito, pina-design na namin."

A divider shelf, which also houses Diaz's trophies, effectively defines the living and dining areas. Almost every part of the house features accents of brown, which is one of the actress' favorite colors.

The sala set in the living area, according to Diaz, is a gift from one of her ninongs or godfathers.

The centerpiece in the dining area is a refurbished dining table, with Diaz saying she did not want their old furniture to go to waste.

"'Yung table namin na 'to matagal na siya tapos pina-design lang namin... Kasi kailan lang po namin ito binili so parang nanghihinayang kami kung panibago na naman," she said.

"Meron nang foam ['yung dining chairs]," she added. "Dati wala, masakit siya sa likod kasi wood siya... Para sabi namin kung may bibisita man, hindi nakakahiya kapag kakain, sasakit 'yung likod nila pati 'yung puwet nila."

Diaz's home has another receiving area, which also serves as her family's movie room.

The space is defined by a stylish divider wall, and also has storage for the actress' many footwear.

Just a few steps from the dining area is the dirty kitchen, which used to be part of an outdoor space.

Diaz said they opted to have the house extended so the kitchen would be indoors, adding that they are also planning to have it designed professionally.

Meanwhile, Diaz said she is proud of their newly furnished home, saying they have come a long way after years of living in rental spaces.

"Ang tagal din namin nitong hinintay kasi 'yun nga po ang daming palipat-lipat na bahay tapos finally meron na," she said.