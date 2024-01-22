Francine Diaz's reel with Korea's Seo In-guk goes viral

MANILA -- Fans, followers and fellow celebrities of Kapamilya actress Francine Diaz were abuzz as she uploaded a reel of her with South Korean star Seo In-guk.

In her Instagram post over the weekend, Diaz and Seo can be seen doing a cute dance together. However, it was unclear when the video was taken.

Seo is known for his Korean drama "Reply 1997," "Doom At Your Service," and "Cafe Minamdang."

"See you next month, My Love!" Diaz captioned her post.

As of writing, the reel has already been viewed for over 5.5 million times with thousands of 'likes' and hundreds of comments, mostly praising their cuteness and expressing support.

Netizens are now speculating if the two will be doing a project together.

It will be recalled that Diaz went to South Korea last year to record a song with a Korean artist.

Before the 2023 ended, Diaz reuploaded snaps of her at a recording studio in South Korea.

One of the photos showed Diaz with a Korean artist whose face was covered with heart sticker. The artist was actually wearing the same attire that Seo was wearing in the now viral dance video uploaded by Diaz.

"Para siyang English version ng isang Korean song. Pero 'yun pa lang po ang puwede kong sabihin. Pero parang magi-start po kami siguro this month or next month," she said at the time.

