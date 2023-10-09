Francine Diaz works with Jamie Rivera for new song

MANILA -- Actress Francine Diaz is working with OPM veteran Jamie Rivera for a new song under the label Inspire Music.

In the post of Rivera, Diaz can be seen inside a recording studio with her.

"So happy to have worked with @francinesdiaz for our new song coming soon under #inspirelabel," Rivera, who heads Inspire Music, captioned her Instagram post.

According to Rivera, "Inspire Music is about inspiring people from all walks of life — to be inspired by the melody, by the lyrics, by the music.”

Aside from leading the production, Rivera will also guide various ABS-CBN artists who are set to record music catering to the inspirational genre.

Diaz is one of the lead stars of iWantTFC's thriller series "Fractured," which premiered on iWant app and its YouTube channel last September 15.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

