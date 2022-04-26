Francine Diaz plans to buy another house for her family

MANILA -- She has been staying in her new home for a little over a year, but Francine Diaz is already planning on buying a bigger property.

The Kapamilya star made the statement in the vlog of broadcast journalist Karen Davila, citing her growing family.

"Siguro mas bigger na house pa," she said, when asked about her dreams for her family. "Kasi marami kami tapos lumalaki na 'yung mga bata, so parang feeling ko need namin ng mas bigger na space."

"Mga 10 pang work para sa another house," she added, saying she will work extra hard to fulfill her goal.

In the vlog, Davila helped Diaz buy furniture for her bedroom, which she shares with her two younger siblings.

They picked items such as beds, a desk, lamps, an accent rug, and linens.

Francine Diaz picks a bunk bed for her siblings. Screengrab from Karen Davila's vlog

"Sobrang saya ko, ate, kasi hindi lang idea ko 'yung nakukuha. Ang dami from you, sa kanila," Diaz said, showing appreciation for the design advice she has received as she decorates her bedroom.

Diaz earlier gave a tour of her home in Cavite in Davila's vlog. She said the family tapped an interior designer to spruce up the space.

