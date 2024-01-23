MANILA -- It was a moment to remember for actress Sarah Lahbati as she watched Coldplay's concert at the Philippine Arena with her eldest son Zion.

Lahbati turned to social media on Monday to share snaps and clips of her spending precious time with his son at the concert.

"What a blessing to share this moment with you, my love. what a night," Lahbati captioned her Instagram post.

In her post, Zion can also be seen singing along with Coldplay.

Early this month, Lahbati shared photos of "new home" after she unfollowed husband Richard Gutierrez on Instagram.

Gutierrez and Lahbati have been married for three years. They tied the knot in 2020.

They also have a younger child, Kai.

