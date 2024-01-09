Sarah Lahbati. Instagram/@sarahlahbati

MANILA -- Eagle-eyed netizens noticed some changes in the Instagram account of Sarah Lahbati amid rumors of her separation with her husband, Richard Gutierrez.

One of these is that the actress no longer follows Gutierrez on Instagram, as well as other members of his family -- his mother Annabelle Rama, his sister Ruffa, and his twin brother Raymond.

She has also changed the name on her profile page to "Sarah Lahbati" from the previous "SLG" which includes Gutierrez, her married name.

Lahbati spent last year's Christmas with her two sons, Zion and Kai, as well as her family. Gutierrez, on the other hand, welcomed the New Year in Tokyo, Japan with the rest of his family.

Gutierrez's mother, Annabelle Rama, earlier spoke about her son and Sarah's marriage. She said her son had been living with her this past month, and that she was not on speaking terms with her daughter-in-law.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, Rama revealed that Gutierrez intends to move back in to their family home for good, but declined to categorically confirm if the "Iron Heart" star and Lahbati have parted ways.