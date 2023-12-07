Annabelle Rama breaks silence on Richard-Sarah marriage

Annabelle Rama (left) breaks her silence on the marriage of her son Richard Gutierrez with Sarah Lahbati. ABS-CBN News/Instagram: @sarahlahbati

MANILA — After weeks of speculation surrounding the marriage of Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati break up, the actor's mother Annabelle Rama has finally shared her piece on the issue.

"Si Richard, na sa bahay ko ngayon, one month na," Rama told ABS-CBN News on Thursday, stopping short of confirming rumors of a split. "Pero unti-unti siyang lumilipat ng gamit sa Alabang. Lilipat na siya after Christmas."

Does this mean that it's really over between Richard and Sarah? Her response: "Hindi pa ko pwede magsalita eh, pero sasabihin ko sa 'yo — si Richard na sa akin ngayon."

She also confirmed that Gutierrez's two children are with him. "Ngayon, ang mga bata na kay Richard," she said.

Asked to address rumors that she and Lahbati are not on good terms, Rama said: "Hindi ko siya nakakausap. Wala akong time makipag usap sa kanila."



"Nakikita mo naman 'diba?" she said, referring to blind items pertaining to Lahbati. "Nakikita mo naman, hindi mo na kailangang magsalita pa. Nakikita mo na yan. Si Richard trabaho nang trabaho, 'yung isa nagwawaldas ng pera. 'Yun lang ang masasabi ko diyan."

"Mahirap para sa kaniya, kasi una trabaho siya nang trabaho. Wala siyang ibang ginawa kundi magtrabaho. Pagdating niya sa Manila, hindi niya alam kung bakit nagkaroon ng gulo," she said.

"Maghintay na lang kayo kasi malalaman niyo rin. Not now," Ramad added.

The talent manager also revealed that her entire family is travelling to Japan for the holidays, save for one.

"Lahat kami pupunta ng Japan. Christmas hanggang January 3... Sama-sama buong pamilya ko minus one lang," she said.

Gutierrez and Lahbati have not yet issued a statement on their supposed separation and all the other issues surrounding their relationship.

ABS-CBN News has already sent a request for an interview to Lahbati through her Instagram and have yet to receive a reply from her.