Sarah Lahbati spends Christmas with sons Zion, Kai

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2023 03:02 PM

MANILA -- Sarah Lahbati spent Christmas this year with her two sons, Zion and Kai.

Their heartwarming photos were uploaded on social media by the actress and her mother, Esther. The shared Instagram post on December 25 was simply captioned with folded hands and heart emojis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SLG (@sarahlahbati)

Just last week, Esther expressed her love and support for her daughter following reports of the latter's rumored separation with her husband, actor Richard Gutierrez.
 

Gutierrez's mother, Annabelle Rama, recently spoke about her son and Sarah's marriage. She said her son had been living with her this past month, and that she was not on speaking terms with her daughter-in-law.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, Rama revealed that Gutierrez intends to move back in to their family home for good, but declined to categorically confirm if the "Iron Heart" star and Lahbati have parted ways. 

