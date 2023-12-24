Mom tells Sarah Lahbati: 'No one can hurt you'

MANILA -- Esther Lahbati, the mother of actress Sarah Lahbati, expressed her love and support for her daughter following reports of the latter's rumored separation with her husband, actor Richard Gutierrez.

On Instagram, Sarah posted a photo of her with her parents and simply captioned it with a heart emoji.

In the comment section of her post, Esther shared her heartwarming message for her daughter.

"We Love you so much Anak.🤍No one can hurt you!❤️I am ready to stand for you.🥵 Being a human being i respect everyone's rights.💪," Esther said.

Sarah also uploaded photos of her tattoos -- a lotus flower and the letters Z and K in an apparent reference to the initials of her sons' names Zion and Kai.

Gutierrez's mother, Annabelle Rama, recently spoke about her son and Sarah's marriage. Rama said her son had been living with her this past month and that she was not on speaking terms with her daughter-in-law.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, Rama revealed that Gutierrez intends to move back in to their family home for good, but declined to categorically confirm if the "Iron Heart" star and Lahbati have parted ways.

Related video: