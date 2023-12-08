Full interview: Annabelle Rama on Richard-Sarah marriage

Watch more on iWantTFC

Stopping short of confirming the rumored split of her son Richard Gutierrez from his wife Sarah Lahbati, Annabelle Rama said on Thursday (December 7) that her son has been living with her this past month and that she is not on speaking terms with her daughter-in-law.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, Rama revealed that Gutierrez intends to move back in to their family home for good, but declined to categorically confirm if the "Iron Heart" star and Lahbati have indeed parted ways.

Rama also didn't mince words in alleging that Lahbati has supposedly been squandering Gutierrez's earnings from work. "Si Richard, trabaho nang trabaho. 'Yung isa, nagwawaldas ng pera," she claimed.

ABS-CBN News has requested an interview with Lahbati on the issue but has yet to get a response from the actress.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)