Sarah Lahbati shares photos of 'new home' after unfollowing Richard Gutierrez

MANILA — Actress Sarah Lahbati shared photos of her "new home" on social media after some netizens observed that she has unfollowed her husband, Richard Gutierrez, on Instagram.



In an Instagram post, Lahbati showed snaps of a house saying: “switching up the mood for 2024.”



Lahbati also mentioned that she is searching for an interior designer and thanked a group for helping her move into her new home, saying,

“(P.S.) Looking for an interior designer I can work with. Thank you asiantigersgroup for efficiently helping with moving,” the actress added.



Celebrity friends and fans showed their support for the actress like Sofia Andres and commented: “Proud of you. You got this!”

Chie Filomeno added: “You got this, love.” Meanwhile, Ellen Adarna added, “Yayyy!!!”



Netizens observed that Lahbati unfollowed Gutierrez on Instagram on Tuesday as well his mother, Annabelle Rama, his sister Ruffa, and his twin brother Raymond.

Hours after, netizens also observed that Richarsd also did the same, further fueling rumors that they are no longer together.



Lahbati has also changed the name on her profile page to "Sarah Lahbati" from the previous "SLG," which includes Gutierrez, her married name.



Apart from Richard, his mom Annabelle Rama, his siblings Elvis, Ruffa, and Raymond no longer follow the actress.

Gutierrez and Lahbati have been married for three years.

The celebrity couple pushed through with their wedding in 2020 amid concerns about COVID-19, with an intimate ceremony attended only by small number of guests.

Gutierrez and Lahbati have two children, Zion and Kai.

As of writing, neither Gutierrez nor Lahbati has confirmed nor denied if they have parted ways. -- From a report by Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News

