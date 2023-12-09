Sarah Lahbati to return to showbiz with new series







MANILA — Actress Sarah Lahbati revealed Saturday that she will be back on the showbiz scene with a new series.

This, as Lahbati currently faces speculations that she has parted ways with her husband, Richard Gutierrez.

In an Instagram post, Lahbati posted a snap of her script with a one-word caption: "grateful."

Broadcast company TV5, later on, revealed that she will be leading the cast of the Rudy Fernandez remake of "Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa" with Kiko Estrada.

Lahbati was last seen with a cameo for Gutierrez's "The Iron Heart" for the series' finale episode in October. Her last TV appearance before this was in "The Promise of Forever" in 2017.

Prior to this, Lahbati was seen in the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Mission Unstapabol: The Don Identity."

Gutierrez and Lahbati have been married for three years.

The celebrity couple pushed through with their wedding in 2020 amid concerns about COVID-19, with an intimate ceremony attended only by small number of guests.

Gutierrez and Lahbati have two children, Zion and Kai.

As of writing, neither Gutierrez nor Lahbati has confirmed nor denied if they have parted ways. -- From a report by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

