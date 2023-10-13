Sarah Lahbati appears in 'The Iron Heart' finale with new mission for Apollo

It seems like the journey of Apollo, played by Richard Gutierrez, is not yet over. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — It seems like the journey of Apollo, played by Richard Gutierrez, is not yet over after a surprise appearance in "The Iron Heart" finale.

In the last scene of the action series, Sarah Lahbati, Gutierrez's real-life wife, appeared and whispered a new mission for the protagonist.

This, after Apollo completed his mission in Japan as Eros (Jake Cuenca) was shot dead by an unidentified man.

There is no word yet if "The Iron Heart" will have another run on TV or will have a movie adaptation.

The action series will be replaced by "Can't Buy Me Love," the first teleserye of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

Gutierrez and Lahbati have been married for three years.

The celebrity couple pushed through with their wedding in 2020 amid concerns about COVID-19, with an intimate ceremony attended only by small number of guests.

Gutierrez and Lahbati have two children, Zion and Kai.

