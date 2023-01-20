Dolly de Leon on BAFTA nomination: 'It means so much to me!'

Filipina actor Dolly De Leon on the red carpet during Palme d'Or winning 'The Triangle of Sadness' film premier at the London Film Festival in London, Britain 11 October 2022. The BFI London Film Festival runs from 05-16 October. Andy Rain, EPA-EFE/File Photo.

Actress Dolly de Leon expressed gratitude once again for making history as the first Filipina to be nominated as best supporting actress in the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

"I'm so grateful to the BAFTAs for recognizing my performance in 'Triangle of Sadness,'" De Leon said in her statement to ABSCBN News released by her Philippines manager Ferdy Lapuz.

"I have been working in the Philippines for my whole career and it means so much to have my first English-language role honored in this way—and to be in the company of such incredible talent."

Currently abroad, De Leon also cited the unprecedented significance of her BAFTA nomination announced Thursday night.

"I'm so proud to be the first Filipina ever nominated in this category! Very grateful to our UK distributor Curzon too!"

With the BAFTA announcement, Lapuz told ABS-CBN News that de Leon’s schedule of activities will likely be recalibrated to accommodate media related activities.

Meantime, Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP ) Tirso Cruz III hailed the actress’ latest achievement.

"The Film Development Council of the Philippines joins the entire nation in congratulating our premier actress, Miss Dolly de Leon, for her nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category of the British Academy Film Awards, or the very prestigious BAFTA."

"Once again, you brought such honor and pride to our country, as well as to every Filipino artist across the globe who have strived for excellence in what they devote themselves to doing. We will be praying for not just your victory, but for your continued passion and dedication to our craft and industry as well. Mabuhay ka, Dolly!”