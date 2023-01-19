Dolly De Leon along with the other nominees for best supporting actress in the British Academy Film Awards 2022. Screenshot.

Filipino actress Dolly De Leon was nominated Thursday (Manila time) in the Supporting Actress category of the 76th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), for her portrayal of a toilet manager in the acclaimed film "Triangle of Sadness."

She is in the running for the award alongside Angela Bassett ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"), Hong Chau ("The Whale"), Kerry Condon ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Jamie Lee Curtis ("Everything Everywhere All At Once"), and Carey Mulligan ("She Said").

De Leon's BAFTA nod follows her recent nomination in the United States' Golden Globe Awards as best supporting actress. Bassett clinched the trophy early this month.

The 2023 BAFTA ceremony will be held on February 20.

