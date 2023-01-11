Dolly de Leon makes historic Golden Globes debut

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Dolly de Leon made her historic Golden Globes red carpet debut as the first Filipina Best Supporting Actress nominee.

Her performance in 'Triangle of Sadness' has received critical acclaim in Hollywood, the first time that an actress from the Philippines became a Hollywood award season darling.

"That was more than 30 years of struggling as an actor. I'm really a struggling actor in the Philippines. There's a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and tears. But it's a learning process for me. I learned a lot to it and from it. I believe all of that led to this moment," she said.

De Leon arrived a few days before the Golden Globes to attend Hollywood events together with 'Triangle of Sadness' director Ruben Östlund.

Angela Bassett, who starred in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, won the Best Supporting Actress prize, beating de Leon and fellow nominees Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Carey Mulligan.

Other Golden Globes top winners include Austin Butler, who won Motion Best Drama Actor for 'Elvis', while Colin Farrell bagged the award for Best Actor in a Comedy for 'Banshees of Inisherin'.

Michelle Yeoh won her first Golden Globe as Best Actress in a Comedy for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. In the drama category, Cate Blanchett took home the Globe for Tár.

The Golden Globes serve as the official start of the award season for major award-giving bodies in Hollywood, which includes the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February and the Oscar awards in March.