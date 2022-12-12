Filipina actor Dolly De Leon on the red carpet during Palme d'Or winning 'The Triangle of Sadness' film premier at the London Film Festival in London, Britain 11 October 2022. The BFI London Film Festival runs from 05-16 October. Andy Rain, EPA-EFE/File Photo.

MANILA -- Filipina actress Dolly de Leon won the Best Supporting Performance award in the 2022 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards for her role in the acclaimed film "Triangle of Sadness."

De Leon plays Abigail, a toilet cleaner at a luxury yacht who, thanks to her skills, becomes the leader figure among the mega-privileged passengers when they get stranded on an island.

Dolly de Leon ("Triangle of Sadness") and Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") win the award for best supporting performer from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. #LAFCA https://t.co/YqMeDhbPp6 pic.twitter.com/zSeKsZBtn6 — Variety (@Variety) December 11, 2022

Aside from De Leon, actor Ke Huy Quan also won the Best Supporting Performance award for his portrayal in the film "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

Just last week, De Leon also bagged a best supporting actress nomination in the 2022 Satellite Awards given by the International Press Academy (IPA), also for her performance in "Triangle of Sadness," which had its theatrical release in the Philippines just last month.

Since “Triangle of Sadness,” countless doors have opened for de Leon, a stage veteran who had mostly been known for her supporting roles on the small and big screens. For one, she signed up with a US talent agency in June, and is expected to essay more international roles.

