MANILA — Following Dolly de Leon’s historic achievement as the first Filipino artist to be nominated in the Supporting Actress category of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), the Philippine distributor of her acclaimed film "Triangle of Sadness" announced Thursday that it will be re-shown in Metro Manila theaters.

"Na-Dolly mo!" TBA Studios said in its statement to ABS-CBN News, playing on the Tagalog translation of clinching another recognition.

The BAFTA is the latest in the streak of nominations and wins for de Leon, who was also recently conferred the best supporting performer award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA).

"We have felt the continuous love and support of cinema-goers since we released 'Triangle of Sadness' last November 30. We are happy to announce that 'Triangle of Sadness' is returning to the big screen at Cinema '76 Film Society and Power Plant Cinemas on January 25," TBA Studios stated. "Congratulations again, Dolly, from your TBA Studios family!"

Meantime, de Leon’s manager in the Philippines, Ferdy Lapuz, told ABS-CBN News he is still overwhelmed by the magnitude of international recognition for the actress.

"Dati, okay na ang Star or Urian nomination for my talent; now it's the Golden Globes, BAFTA, and international critics awards na hindi natin mapasok dati!"

Lapuz is also awaiting the announcement later this month of the Oscar Awards best supporting actress nominees, where de Leon is a supposed strong contender.

De Leon has yet to issue a statement regarding her BAFTA nomination.

In her LAFCA acceptance speech, de Leon cited the value of inclusion of the award giving body in recognizing foreign talents like her. She also dedicated her achievement to all struggling actors who want to be better in their craft.

