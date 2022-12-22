Photo from Dolly de Leon's Instagram page

MANILA – After her Golden Globes nomination for her performance in the movie “Triangle of Sadness,” Dolly de Leon has received another supporting actress nod for the same role.

Based on the article published in its official website, De Leon is in the running for supporting actress for the year in the 43rd annual London Critics’ Circle Film Awards.

De Leon is nominated alongside Hong Chau for “The Whale,” Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Nina Hoss for “Tár” and Guslagie Malanda for “Saint Omer.”

In “Triangle of Sadness,” de Leon portrays Abigail, a toilet cleaner at a luxury yacht who, thanks to her skills, becomes the leader figure among the mega-privileged passengers when they get stranded on an island.

Since the Cannes premiere of the Ruben Östlund film, de Leon has been earning raves for her performance, and has been a staple in predictions for an Oscar nomination.

Countless doors have also opened for de Leon, a stage veteran who had mostly been known for her supporting roles on the small and big screens.

For one, she signed up with a US talent agency in June, and she is set to work on two more Hollywood movies in March.

Related video: