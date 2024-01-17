MANILA -- The country's most promising young OPM artists are teaming up to serenade fans for the Valentine's concert "ILYSM (I Love You So Much)" at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on February 13.

Heading the line-up is Arthur Nery, the hitmaker behind the soulful tracks "Take All the Love," "Pag-samo," "Isa Lang," and "Higa." “

"Kami pong lahat talaga sinasabi namin sa isa't isa sobrang overwhelming ng event na 'to kasi fans po kami ng isa't isa and hindi po namin in-expect na mag-co-concert kami na magkakasama kami,” Nery said.

Joining Nery is Janine Teñoso, an Awit Award winner for Best Pop Recording. Known for her chart-topping hit "Di Na Muli," Teñoso will showcase her vocal prowess as she performs other songs like "Tingin," "Pelikula," "Hindi Tayo Puede," and "Tag-araw."

"Sobrang happy actually. I'm very excited kasi I'm with such amazing talented songwriters and singers in the country I'm just glad I get to share the stage with them,” Teñoso gushed.

Rob Deniel will also grace the stage. Deniel's melodic tunes such as "Rom Com," "Miss Miss," "Sinta," "Ang Pag-ibig," and his record-breaking debut "Ulap" have garnered him a strong following and established him in the OPM industry.

Another artist to watch out for is Adie, who will perform his hits like "Mahika," "Paraluman," "Tahanan," and "Tinatangi," which have resonated with fans across the country.

MRLD also known as Meriel de Jesus will also be performing. The singer-songwriter has taken the local music scene with tracks like "An Art Gallery Could Never be as Unique as You," "Ligaya," "Ikaw Pa Rin," and "The Fate of the One Not Chosen."

The P-pop group Alamat will also serenade the fans during the show.

Last but not least, Rhodessa, a surprise newcomer from last year, is set to make her mark in her first major show.

Related video: