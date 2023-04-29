OPM artist mrld drops new single 'The Fate of the One Not Chosen'

Photo from mrld's Twitter account.

MANILA — Rising singer-songwriter mrld has released her new single “The Fate of the One Not Chosen,” which has been featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist in five countries.

The 18-year-old artist from Catbalogan, Leyte’s new track dropped on leading digital music platforms, including Spotify, on Friday, April 28. Currently, it is featured in countries across Southeast Asia such as the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia.

According to mrld, whose real name is Meriel de Jesus, “The Fate of the One Not Chosen” is “highly inspired by a fanfiction story.”

“I never thought I would be able to even write a song based on something that feels unreal to me. But the title was based on the last part of the story where there was a line that summarizes the ending which was ‘so, this is the fate of the one not chosen’ and that instantly made me think that it would be a wonderful song title,” she said.

The new single, which is also a new treat for her fans she calls “WRLD,” paved the way for her to explore working with a different producer.

“I have a new producer for this song, Sir Thyro [Alfaro], and he gave me exactly what I wanted for the song,” she shared. “This genre is also very new to me so I hope WRLD would like it.”

On Spotify alone, mrld has over 4.1 million monthly listeners, making her the second most streamed Filipino female artist next to Moira dela Torre.

She is the one behind hit songs “An Art Gallery Could Never Be As Unique As You,” now with almost 70 million streams, and “Ligaya,” with over 65 million streams.

In May 2022, she was also featured on Times Square billboard for Spotify EQUAL.

