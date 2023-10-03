Alamat gears up for solo concert

MANILA -- Alamat will finally have its first solo concert in December, the P-pop group announced in a social media post.

Billed as "Dagundong," the musical event will happen on December 1, 8 p.m., at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.



Composed of Taneo, Mo, Jao, Tomas, R-Ji and Alas, Alamat is known for combining "traditional and modern Philippine cultural elements with Western/global influences in the various facets of their music, including dance, fashion, and iconography."

The group is behind the songs "kbye," "kasmala" and "ABKD."

Last year, the six-act group released the comeback track "Say U Love Me" and EP "Pasulong."

Alamat's music video for the track "Day And Night" features Kapamilya actress Jane de Leon as a mermaid.



