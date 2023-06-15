MANILA -- "Darna" actress Jane de Leon plays a mermaid in the music video for "Day And Night," the latest single of P-pop boy group Alamat.

Directed by Joey de Guzman, the feel-good video, which was uploaded on the official YouTube channel of the group, features de Leon as Magindara, a mermaid in Bicol/Visayas mythology.

"Day and Night," which is now available on various streaming platforms, is composed by Therese Langit and Thyro Alfaro, who's also the arranger and producer.

Last year, the six-act group released their comeback track "Say U Love Me" and EP "Pasulong."

Composed of Taneo, Mo, Jao, Tomas, R-Ji and Alas, Alamat is known for combining "traditional and modern Philippine cultural elements with Western/global influences in the various facets of their music, including dance, fashion, and iconography."

The group is also behind the songs "kbye," "kasmala" and "ABKD."