WATCH: MV of ALAMAT’s comeback track ‘Say U Love Me’

MANILA — The P-pop boy group ALAMAT is ushering in its new “era” with its comeback single “Say U Love Me,” matched with a music video reflecting the members’ more mature image.

Taneo, Mo, Tomas, R-Ji, Alas, and Jao also opted for a sexier groove in their performance of the mid-tempo tune about doubting one’s love and yearning for affection.

The music video was directed by filmmaker Jason Paul Laxamana and produced by Viva Records and Ninuno Media.

In anticipation of the video’s premiere, Magiliw or fans of ALAMAT stormed social media with their excitement, making #ALAMATSayULoveMe the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines on Thursday night.

Composed by Jin Chan and Emmanuel Salen and produced by NEXXFRIDAY, “Say U Love Me” is also the lead track of ALAMAT’s upcoming mini-album, set for release later this year.

ALAMAT’s previous five singles since the group’s debut in 2020 were all non-album tracks.

“Say U Love Me’s” release leads up to ALAMAT’s stage appearance in Tugatog, a concert gathering 16 other P-pop and OPM acts to be held at the MOA Arena on July 15.

ALAMAT is set to collaborate with the P-pop girl group BINI for a mashup of their songs, as well as with other boy groups for a joint performance.

