Members of BINI and ALAMAT perform together during the June 30 rehearsals for Tugatog, a concert featuring 17 P-pop and OPM acts. Screenshot/Video courtesy of Ant Savvy Creatives

MANILA — BINI and ALAMAT share the stage with a fresh arrangement of the girl group’s viral hit “Na Na Na,” in a rehearsals snippet teasing their collaboration in the lead-up to Tugatog.

The two P-pop groups are set for the rare joint number, which is expected to also feature ALAMAT’s song about romance ending, “kbye,” forming a mashup with the BINI “kilig” tune, based on earlier teasers.

Aside from “Na Na Na” getting the live-band treatment, the rehearsals video also shows ALAMAT members joining BINI in performing the dance track’s choreography.

Billed as a Filipino music festival, Tugatog will feature 15 other acts taking the stage at the Mall of Asia Arena on July 15.

Ahead of the concert, ALAMAT will release its comeback single “Say U Love Me” from their upcoming mini-album on July 7. BINI, meanwhile, has enjoyed a trending month so far with “Na Na Na” charting in Spotify’s Viral 50 Philippines and remaining a TikTok sensation, and its new single “Lagi” peaking at No. 2 in YouTube’s Trending for Music list.

Also lined up for Tugatog are 1st.One, BGYO, Calista, Daydream, Dione, G22, LITZ, MNL48, P-Pop Generation, R-Rules, Press Hit Play, VXON, Yara, The Juans, and Zack Tabudlo.

Tugatog’s lineup of concert performances, released on Tuesday, indicate that eight other stage collaborations involving at least two acts are set, including all-girls and all-boys numbers.

Tugatog was originally announced as a livestreamed concert scheduled for June, but later moved to a live venue with a physical audience amid eased pandemic restrictions.

“The goal is to take Tugatog to the live stage. We’re very excited about the possibilities that are unique to doing this online, but of course nothing compares to live,” said Sarah Ruth Matias, CEO of producer Ant Savvy Creatives and Entertainment Inc.

Tickets to Tugatog, which start at P1,999, are available via SM Tickets.