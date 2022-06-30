BINI’s (from left) Stacey, Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Sheena, Maloi, Jhoanna, and Mikha appear in the music video of ‘Lagi.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — BINI, the P-pop act dubbed the “nation’s girl group,” is ending the month with a bang with back-to-back viral hits across YouTube, Spotify, and TikTok.

On Thursday, the 8-member Star Magic group remained in the trending list of music releases on YouTube with the music video of the bubblegum pop tune “Lagi,” composed by Louie Canaria.

The vibrant music video, produced by YouMeUs MNL, peaked at No. 20 in the Trending for Music category. As of writing, “Lagi” dropped to No. 23, six days after its music video premiered.

When it was released on June 24, “Lagi” also debuted at No. 1 in the iTunes Philippines songs chart, for being the most downloaded track on the digital store.

Meanwhile, another BINI dance track about young love, “Na Na Na” — released a year ago in June 2021, as part of the act’s debut album “Born To Win” — similarly continued to gain traction on social media months after it first went viral on TikTok in November.

Originated by @dodongchonk, a Bloom or fan of BINI, the “Na Na Na” dance challenge crossed a milestone this week with 100,000 TikTok entries using the official sound from the P-pop group. That count is aside from the 50,000 videos that uses the version uploaded by @dodongchonk.

The resurgence of the trend on TikTok this week translated to “Na Na Na’s” chart performance in Spotify’s Daily Viral Songs list in the Philippines.

BINI’s ‘Na Na Na’ is featured on Spotify’s Daily Viral Songs list in the Philippines on June 30. Screenshot

On June 28, the latest available data, the song composed by Nica del Rosario and Jumbo de Belen was described by Spotify as “the biggest gainer” in the chart, up 26 spots to No. 66.

BINI is expected to perform both “Na Na Na” and “Lagi” on July 15 at the “Tugatog” concert on July 15 at the Mall of Asia Arena, featuring several other P-pop acts.

Jhoanna, Aiah, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Sheena, and Colet will also perform at the same venue for “Be You” on July 22, with South Korea’s Red Velvet and BINI’s sibling group BGYO.

