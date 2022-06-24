BINI members (from left) Maloi, Mikha, Stacey, Sheena, Gwen, Colet, Jhoanna, and Aiah perform ‘Lagi’ in the track’s music video. Star Music

BINI, the P-pop act dubbed the “nation’s girl group,” released Friday night the music video of its new dance single “Lagi,” on the heels of its chart-topping debut.

Jhoanna, Mikha, Aiah, Gwen, Stacey, Sheena, Colet, and Maloi are seen performing the tune about being overcome with infatuation and falling in love, in the vibrant film produced by YouMeUs MNL.

The BINI members are shown interacting with a mystery man whose head is covered with a teddy bear mask, and who is later revealed to be their common object of affection.

Reflecting the bubblegum pop sound of “Lagi” is the dessert-themed set, where the girls are magically transported to after meeting their new school mate — the mystery man — during their virtual class.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

On Twitter, the music video’s premiere also became a trending topic in the Philippines, peaking at second place in the list with over 22,000 tweets, as of writing.

Within minutes of the track’s midnight release on Friday, “Lagi” leapt to the No. 1 spot in the iTunes Philippines songs chart, for being the most downloaded track on the digital store.

“Lagi” carried over that streak to Spotify, with its cover feature for the P-pop On The Rise playlist, and its inclusion in three other official curations: RADAR Philippines, Pop Tracks Philippines, and New Music Friday.

What a way to start the day!



“Lagi” by @BINI_ph charted on @iTunes PH at #1! 🌸 Maintain to be on top by downloading the song here: 🔗https://t.co/2DrA3qLUA2#BINI_Lagi @bini_members pic.twitter.com/o6ykGcgLQ3 — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) June 24, 2022

“Lagi” features lyrics and music by Louie Canaria, music arrangement by Ramiru Mataro, vocal arrangement by Anna Graham, vocal production by and overall music production by Jonathan Manalo, additional synths and mastering by Theo Martel, with recording done via Jeremy G’s The AORG studio.

The team behind the music video includes director Amiel Kirby Balagtas, production manager Xavier Alfonso, creative producer Dale Reciña, assistant director Troi Bautista, and director of photography Jireh Bacasno, all of us YouMeUs MNL.

The release of “Lagi” leads up to a packed month for the members of BINI, who are scheduled to perform at two concerts: “Tugatog” on July 15 with several other P-pop acts; and “Be You” on July 22 with South Korea’s Red Velvet and BINI’s sibling group BGYO.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC