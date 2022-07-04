BGYO and MNL48 perform a mash-up of their songs ‘Sabay’ and ‘High Tension’ during the June 30 rehearsals for Tugatog, a concert featuring 17 P-pop and OPM acts. Screenshot/Video courtesy of Ant Savvy Creatives

MANILA — Here’s a “high-tension” collaboration showing two P-pop groups in sync for a mash-up of their hits.

BGYO and MNL48 are all set for the grand number combining their respective songs, “Sabay” and “High Tension,” as seen in their recent rehearsals for Tugatog.

Aside from merging the two tracks with a live-band arrangement, the joint number will also see BGYO and MNL48 performing choreography from both tunes, going by the snippet.

Billed as a Filipino music festival, Tugatog will feature 15 other acts taking the stage at the Mall of Asia Arena on July 15.

Also lined up are 1st.One, Alamat, BINI, Calista, Daydream, Dione, G22, LITZ, P-Pop Generation, R-Rules, Press Hit Play, VXON, Yara, The Juans, and Zack Tabudlo.

Earlier rehearsal snippets released by Tugatog teased other collaborations involving two groups, as well as a gathering of all the boy groups and all the girl groups in separate numbers.

Tugatog was originally announced as a livestreamed concert scheduled for June, but later moved to a live venue with a physical audience amid eased pandemic restrictions.

Video courtesy of Ant Savvy Creatives

“The goal is to take Tugatog to the live stage. We’re very excited about the possibilities that are unique to doing this online, but of course nothing compares to live,” said Sarah Ruth Matias, CEO of producer Ant Savvy Creatives and Entertainment Inc.

Tickets to Tugatog, which start at P1,999, are available via SM Tickets.