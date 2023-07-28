Adie releases new single 'Kursunada'

MANILA -- OPM singer-songwriter Adie has released his latest single "Kursunada," which is now available on all digital music streaming platforms.

“I think the song is kinda personal for me because I wrote the whole stuff in one sitting,” Adie said in a statement.

“Maybe I was very inspired and dedicated during the time I’m creating the song because my emotions were very raw.”

"Kursunada" -- a Tagalog word for “type” or “like” towards someone -- is inspired by Adie’s personal experience talking to a girl online and just by her social media appearance, he could already say that she is his ideal girl that he wants to be with even though he has never seen her yet in person and does not know much of her identity.

Produced by Adie himself, along with Franz Sacro, “Kursunada” is released under O/C Records. It marks his second single this year following “G.K.Y.A.M.”

Adie has been given three platinum record awards for his singles “Paraluman,” “Mahika” – his collaboration with Janine Berdinm -- and “Tahanan” which have reached the 100-million-stream mark on Spotify.

Last year, Rolling Stone named Adie as one of the rising international artists in Spotify.

