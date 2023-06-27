Adie receives platinum record awards at O/C Records’ 5th anniversary. Handout

MANILA -- O/C Records, the music label owned by celebrity couple Kean Cipriano and Chynna Ortaleza, marked its fifth anniversary with a celebration honoring its current headliners.

Held at 19 East over the weekend, O/C Records awarded three platinum awards to singer-songwriter Adie as his singles such as “Tahanan,” “Mahika,” and “Paraluman” have amassed over 100 million streams on Spotify.

In addition, singer-songwriter Unique Salonga received a platinum award for his album "Grandma," which achieved an impressive milestone of over 100 million streams on the same digital music platform. The album includes popular tracks such as "Midnight Sky" and "Sino," which have captivated listeners.

Rising singer-songwriters mrld and Kenaniah were also recognized for hitting the 50-million- stream mark for their music.

mrld got two gold awards for her hit tracks “An Art Gallery Could Never Be As Unique As You” and “Ligaya,” while Kenaniah got one for his viral-hit “Bahala Na.”

The awarding ceremony was part of O/C Records’ sold-out anniversary show, which mainly featured performances from Cipriano, Adie, Unique, Kenaniah, singer-songwriters Pappel, Eugene Layug, Cean. Jr, Chrstn, and bands Healy After Dark, Crash, and bird.