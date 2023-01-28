Adie drops first single in 2023 ‘G.K.Y.A.M.’

Photo from O/C Records YouTube channel

MANILA – Award-winning singer Adie has opened 2023 with a new song as he released his latest single “G.K.Y.A.M.” (Gusto Kita ‘Yan Ang Mahalaga).

O/C Records on Friday released on YouTube the newest offering of Adie which is inspired by those who lost their hopes executing what they could offer towards someone so they just admire optimistically.

Adie’s “G.K.Y.A.M.” followed the massive success of “Mahika,” his collaboration with ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ 2nd season grand champion Janine Berdin.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

It landed in several music hit charts, especially in the latter part of 2022, including on YouTube and Spotify.

“Mahika,” now with almost 90 million streams on Spotify, was hailed as Wish Song Collaboration of the Year.

Adie also took home another Wish plum as his song “Tahanan” was named the Wishclusive Contemporary Folk Performance of the Year.

Last August 2022, Adie’s track “Paraluman” hit more than 100 million streams on Spotify.

As one of the in-demand local artists today, the singer only has this to say: "Honestly hindi ko pa rin masabi sa sarili ko na nahahanay ako sa mga most in-demand OPM artists ngayon. Para bang may something lang sa ginagawa ko na in-eenjoy ko lang kasi alam kong capable ako with it. So basically sarap lang din sa pakiramdam na naa-appreciate 'yung craft ko sa paggawa lang ng gusto ko."

RELATED VIDEO