Adie's 'Paraluman' hits 100 million streams on Spotify

MANILA - Singer-songwriter Adie Garcia has marked another career milestone.

This after the O/C Records artist’s track “Paraluman” has hit more than 100 million streams on Spotify as of Sunday.

“100 MILLIE THANK YOU,” Garcia wrote on Instagram.

When asked how he feels about this feat, Garcia told ABS-CBN News: "To be honest, hindi pa siya totally nagsi-sink in sa akin. Parang kidlat talaga kasi sobrang bilis ng pangyayari. In a span of 2 years naka-achieve agad ang isa sa mga kanta ko ng ganon na milestone. Wery surreal. Can’t put into words lahat ng emotions. Very grateful lang din talaga."

As one of the in-demand local artists today, Garcia only has this to say: "Honestly hindi ko pa rin masabi sa sarili ko na nahahanay ako sa mga most in-demand OPM artists ngayon. Para bang may something lang sa ginagawa ko na in-eenjoy ko lang kasi alam kong capable ako with it. So basically sarap lang din sa pakiramdam na naa-appreciate 'yung craft ko sa paggawa lang ng gusto ko."

The music video of “Paraluman” was released last year with Ivana Alawi as the muse. Written and directed by actress Bela Padilla, the story of the music video proves that beautiful things may bloom in the most unexpected and confined places.

Aside from “Paraluman,” Garcia also made the rounds online last week for releasing two music videos in a week.

The music video of “Mahika,” Garcia’s collaboration single with Janine Berdin, premiered on the official YouTube channel of O/C Records. It is currently among the top 15 trending entries on the video streaming site.

O/C Reords also launched on August 12 the music video of Garcia’s new romantic track offering “Kabado” featuring actress Sharlene San Pedro.

