MANILA – Rolling Stone has listed O/C Records talent Adie as one of the rising international artists under Spotify’s RADAR program, which aims to expand its roster’s listener base globally.

In its description of the Filipino artist, the pop culture magazine lauded Adie for his song “Mahika,” saying it is a perfect example of the powerful acoustic ballad which Filipinos are known for.

“Adie’s duet with Janine Berdin, ‘Mahika,’ — Filipino for magic — plays out like a cinematic story of two people in the throes of falling in love, mixed signals and all,” it said.

“It’s no surprise it’s gotten over 24 million streams to date — whether or not you can understand the lyrics, you can feel the hopefulness in its heart-based, contemporary pop sound that’s so authentic to Adie,” Rolling Stone added.

The magazine also noted how Adie’s Instagram page provides “a stream of stripped-down sets ready to heal your aching heart.”

Through RADAR, the likes of Zack Tabudlo, part of the 2021 list, widened his listenership internationally — notably in the US, Canada, Thailand, and Australia — with a growth of 1,300% in worldwide streaming, according to Spotify.

Beyond being a springboard of sorts for RADAR artists’ music debut, Spotify described the program as a “long-term commitment” that will push its roster to be more visible and allow them to have deeper interactions with fans through the platform.

