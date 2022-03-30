‘Paraluman’ hitmaker Adie and breakout P-pop girl group BINI are among the new additions in Spotify’s RADAR program. Instagram: @adadieee/ Courtesy of Metro.Style



MANILA — The “nation’s girl group” BINI, debuting P-pop act KAIA, and “Paraluman” singer Adie are among the new additions to Spotify’s RADAR program, which aims to expand its roster’s listener base globally.

Newcomers to the campaign also include raven, Paulo Pablo, mrld, dia mate, and LESHA, Spotify Philippines announced on Wednesday.

They will join “Pagsamo” hitmaker Arthur Nery, BINI’s sibling group BGYO, rapper Alex Bruce, and singer-songwriter Alisson Shore — 2021 RADAR artists returning for this year’s campaign.

“We are excited to champion local artists at all stages of their careers. Spotify is committed to artist development and connecting fans with the music they love, through our platform and programs,” Spotify Asia’s head of music Kossy Ng said.

“We look forward to elevating the local music scene and seeing our RADAR artists grow through borderless access and greater discovery,” she added.

Through RADAR, the likes of Zack Tabudlo, part of the 2021 list, widened his listenership internationally — notably in the US, Canada, Thailand, and Australia — with a growth of 1,300% in worldwide streaming, according to Spotify.

Likewise, Nery has seen an increase of average daily plays of nearly 400% on the platform, as RADAR included his releases in global editorial playlists, reaching new listeners beyond the Philippines.

Beyond being a springboard of sorts for RADAR artists’ music debut, Spotify described the program as a “long-term commitment” that will push its roster to be more visible and allow them to have deeper interactions with fans through the platform.

“We continue to work towards album moments. It doesn’t end here,” Ng previously told ABS-CBN News. “It could be the next single, or the tracks in the album. We’re just basically committed to try to build audiences for our RADAR artists over a long period of time.”

