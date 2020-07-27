The Juans, Janine Tenoso record new song 'BTNS'

MANILA – Once is just not enough.

This was how the OPM band The Juans felt after they first did a collaboration with Janine Tenoso, whose cover of their song “Hindi Tayo Puwede” has made quite the mark.

The Juans lead vocalist Carl Guevarra said he wrote the new song “BTNS” (Bakit ‘To Nangyari Sa’tin), while in lockdown and he had Tenoso in mind.

“No one can argue that she's talented and a skilled singer, but we're blown away by her professionalism and hard work,” Guevarra said of Tenoso.

“I remember tons of times having to ask her to send revisions and she would revise, edit and send them right away - even in the middle of the night. She's so passionate about her music and she really delivers,” he added.

When asked to describe what the song is about, Guevarra said, “It’s from a perspective of a couple and how all throughout the song they keep asking ‘bakit ‘to nangyari sa’tin.”

“BTNS” is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and other streaming platforms.

The song was released under Viva Records last July 10.