Brenda Mage poses with his former ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ housemates Eian Rances and Alexa Ilacad. Facebook: Brenda Mage

MANILA — At odds inside the “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) house, singer-actress Alexa Ilacad and comedian Brenda Mage finally came face to face recently in the “outside world,” resulting in a funny photo of their “confrontation.”

In good humor, the two housemates posed as if Ilacad is choking Brenda Mage, in the photo shared by the latter on Facebook on Sunday.

Brenda Mage posted the album following their taped appearance on “ASAP Natin ‘To,” along with the rest of the celebrity housemates, on January 9.

Their “ASAP Natin ‘To” performance, which was filmed a week prior, marked the first time they were complete in a physical gathering after the conclusion of “PBB’s” celebrity leg on January 1.

Brenda Mage’s album included photos with the rest of the housemates, including Top 2 finalists Anji Salvacion and Alyssa Valdez, and Kumu streamer Eian Rances.

Rances was among the reasons for Brenda Mage’s conflict with Ilacad. During the series, the comedian admitted feeling jealous over Rances’ deepening friendship with the “Init sa Magdamag” star.

“Oscars ang aktingan!” Brenda Mage once said in a memorable moment from the show, when he caught sight of Rances and Ilacad slow-dancing.

Brenda Mage looks on as Alexa Ilaca and Eian Rances slow-dance, in the December 13 episode of ‘Pinoy Big Brother.’ ABS-CBN

Clips of Brenda Mage’s other comments against Ilacad, culled from the show’s 24/7 Kumu stream, also went viral. Notably, he referred to Ilacad as, “Walang silbi, ganda lang talaga.”

Brenda Mage has since publicly apologized for his actions inside “PBB,” through a Facebook post within a day after he exited the house as a Final 5 contender.

Ilacad and Rances, meanwhile, have courted a growing fanbase, dubbed “Aleian,” which has gone as far as renting airtime on the iconic MOA Globe to project their tribute for the emerging tandem.