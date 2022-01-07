Former ‘PBB’ housemates Eian Rances and Alexa Ilacad visit the MOA Globe as it projects a message from their fans. Twitter: @EianRances

MANILA — Former “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) housemates Alexa Ilacad and Eian Rances visited the Mall of Asia (MOA) Globe on Friday, to personally witness a message for them that was being projected on the landmark.

The projection, from their official fan groups, showed glimpses of Ilacad and Rances’ stint inside the “PBB” house.

“We love you, Aleian,” went the message.

On Instagram, both Ilacad and Rances shared clips of the digital billboard, expressing their gratitude to their supporters.

“Aleians, thank you!” Ilacad said. “This is absolutely mind-blowing and incredibly sweet of you. Ramdam namin ang pagmamahal niyong abot outer space. We love you so very much! Windang pa rin kami ni @eianrances!”

Sharing another snap of the globe, Ilacad wrote: “Still so surreal to me. Can’t believe my face and name are on the MOA Globe! A million thanks @aleianofficial_ @titasofaleianofc. This is so appreciated.”

blessed and thankful to have you all, we love you aleians 👽 @alexailacad pic.twitter.com/WdUJwfSkZP — 𝗘𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 (@EianRances) January 7, 2022

Rances, meanwhile, said: “Blessed and thankful to have you all. We love you Aleians”.

A day prior on Thursday, when they first saw a video of the globe, Rances said he was looking forward to giving their fans a hug when the time is right.

“Hindi makapaniwala sa suporta at pagmamahal niyo. Mayayakap ko rin kayo lahat ng mahigpit sa takdang panahon. Maraming salamat! Mahal na mahal namin kayo,” he tweeted.

Ilacad and Rances had a tumultuous relationship during their months-long stay in “PBB.”

While they admitted being attracted to each other, Rances at one point aired his doubts as to the genuine intentions of Ilacad. The actress-singer scoffed at the implication that she was forming a “love team” with Rances to become popular.

The two eventually mended their ties, and became close towards the end of their respective stay in the reality show.