Brenda Mage looks on as Alexa Ilaca and Eian Rances slow-dance, in the December 13 episode of ‘Pinoy Big Brother.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Oscars ang aktingan!” These were Brenda Mage’s scathing words pertaining to the deepening bond between “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) housemates Eian Rances and Alexa Ilacad.

The comedian, who early in the season had a close relationship with Rances, questioned the latter’s sudden friendship with Ilacad, as seen in the December 13 episode of the reality series.

Brenda Mage was reacting to an impromptu double date set up by the housemates for Daisy “Madam Inutz” Lopez and Jordan Andrews, and Rances and Ilacad.

“Nakakasuka,” Brenda Mage said from afar, when he caught a glimpse of Rances and Ilacad slow-dancing.

Sitting down with Samantha Bernardo and Alyssa Valdez, who organized the date, Brenda Mage explained why he had negative feelings toward the growing friendship between Rances and Ilacad.

“Ang daming negative na sinabi si Eian against Alexa, and Alexa ang daming sinabi… And then in just one click, nag ganoon sila. Oh my God, ang galing mag-switch. Congratulations! Dinaig ang Urian awards, ang MMFF. Oscars ang aktingan! Grabe, gusto ko itanong kung saan sila nag-wo-workshop sa galing nila umarte,” he said.

In recent days, as seen in a recap of the ties among the three, Brenda Mage and Rances have grown distant from each other, as the latter became closer to Ilacad.

Days prior to the double date, Brenda Mage and Rances confronted each other, with the comedian admitting he felt jealous and neglected.

To help the two address their rift, Bernardo initiated a “blind date,” with permission from Big Brother, specifically for Brenda Mage and Rances.

Surprised to be facing each other, Brenda Mage and Rances took the private time as an opportunity to discuss their differences.

Brenda Mage told Rances that he feels he has been taken for granted, especially when the latter started to bond more with Ilacad. He did not hesitate to admit, yet again, that he is jealous over Rances’ relationship with the actress.

After hearing each other out, Rances and Brenda Mage agreed that they want to restore their friendship to what it used to be.

“Instead na mangibabaw sa atin ‘yung awkwardness, sana magtulungan tayo na maibalik natin ‘yung dati,” Rances said. “Hindi nawala, hindi mawawala [ang pagkakaibigan natin]. Nabawasan lang nitong mga nakaraang araw dahil siguro sa mga nangyari. Ngayon, ibabalik natin ‘yun.”

“Okay na sa akin ‘yun,” Brenda Mage answered. “Kahit ‘di mo nga sa akin, okay na sa akin. Alam ko, at kilala kita, na hindi puwede mawala ang ‘Baby Shark’ natin.”

Brenda Mage was referring to their term of endearment for each other.

“Ngayon, ‘pag kailangan mo lang ng moment, kailangan mo lang ng alalay, kailangan mo ng advice, kailangan mo ng comfort, nandito lang ako,” the comedian added.

Rances apologized to Brenda Mage for being distant, and assured he would make steps to restore their strained ties.

“Humihingi ako ng sorry. Sana hindi pa huli ang lahat. Sana hayaan mo rin akong magawa ‘yung mga kailangan kong gawin,” he said.

In the confession room, Rances and Brenda Mage separately said they value and love each other as friends. Both also expressed confidence that they would remain close friends beyond “PBB.”

Rances and Brenda Mage are among the six housemates nominated to be evicted this weekend. Two out of the six will exit the “PBB” house by Saturday.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.