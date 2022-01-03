MANILA — Now back in the “outside world” after a months-long stint in “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB), comedian Brenda Mage apologized for his actions that may have hurt others during his stay inside the famous yellow house.

Brenda Mage finished in the Final 5 of the celebrity leg of the “Kumunity” edition of “PBB.” He exited the reality show last Saturday, January 1.

Singer Anji Salvacion and volleyball player Alyssa Valdez were declared Celebrity Top 2.

On Facebook on Monday, Brenda Mage opted for self-deprecation as he posted a throwback photo of him to issue an apology.

He wrote, unedited: “Lahat ng salita at aksyon ko ay sumasalamin sa aking pagmumukha at pagkatao.. Kaya kung may nasaktan man ako sa mga nagawa ko i am Sorry… eto talaga ako eh… I am not MARITES but this is BRENDA MAGE … Lablablab Godbless!”

Over his 77-day stay in “PBB,” Brenda Mage figured in a number of conflicts with fellow housemates, notably Kumu streamer Eian Rances and actress-singer Alexa Ilacad.

He drew criticisms for making hurtful comments against housemates without their knowledge, at one point leading to a task where he was made to tell them his grievances face-to-face.

Indicating he is aware of the backlash to some of his actions inside “PBB,” Brenda Mage also shared on Monday a photo of him edited to alter his appearance.

“Marites at Balmond nyo pagod na ahahaha Salamat sa gumawa nito made my Day,” he captioned the image, referring to the colloquial term for a gossip-monger, and the orc character in the “Mobile Legends” game.

Prior to entering “PBB,” Brenda Mage was a comedian whose career was on the upswing, with roles in ABS-CBN programs including the primetime hit “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.”

He first rose to fame in early 2019 when he joined the “It’s Showtime” queer pageant “Miss Q&A.”

