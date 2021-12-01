Luha sa ulan: ‘K-drama’ moment in ‘PBB’ goes viral

Brenda Mage looks on as Alexa Ilacad comforts a crying Eian Rances, in the November 30 episode of ‘Pinoy Big Brother.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “What in the K-drama is this?”

This was the amused reaction of a “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) fan to a scene in the reality show’s Tuesday episode, that’s now making the rounds on social media.

The tweet from user @cuddley_bears includes the closing scene in the episode, which shows an emotional moment involving housemate Eian Rances.

The housemates, who had been divided into two competing groups, were swimming in the pool when rain started pouring.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Rances had been in low spirits from being separated from his close friends Brenda Mage, Madam Inutz, and Benedix Ramos — the result of Anji Salvacion’s sole decision in dividing the house.

Rances was showing tearful numerous times in the episode, including during their swim.

“Si Eian, sinabayan ang mga patak ng ulan ng patak ng kaniyang mga luha,” host Bianca Gonzalez narrated.

With somber music scoring, the scene saw Alexa Ilacad comforting her groupmate, and Brenda Mage only managing to look on from afar, amid the prohibition to interact between the groups.

“Tawang-tawa ako, pinakita pa si Brenda in slow mo!” replied fan @naaya_33 to the viral clip.

“K-drama na this! Alexa vs Brenda for Eian’s heart! BrenEian lang malakas,” quipped @VickyG15734004.

“The editors had fun trolling didn’t they. That shot of Brenda was *chef’s kiss*,” wrote @pe4nuut.

Rances’ frustration stems from the high stakes in the competition between the groups. The winning team in the “Tower Task” — building the higher tower using blocks they gathered — will be granted immunity in the next nomination process.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.

