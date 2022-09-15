President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. engages Singapore's business leaders to seek investments, during his Sept. 6-7, 2022 state visit in the city-state. Photo from the Office of the President Facebook page.

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is expected to meet with the US Chamber of Commerce and some business groups in the United States during his trip there next week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Jose Victor Chan-Gonzaga said Marcos may also meet the US-Association of Southeast Asian Nations

(ASEAN) Business Council, and the US-Philippine Society during his Sept. 18-24 trip in the US.

"At these engagements, he will be able to have wide-ranging and candid discussions with political, business and community leaders on raising the profile of the Philippines in the US, contributing to the President’s economic agenda and strengthening Philippine-US political, economic and cultural ties," Gonzaga told reporters during a briefing.

Aside from those groups, Marcos is also expected to meet with American companies "that would be able to contribute to our efforts to achieve food security, energy security and sustainable economic development," said Gonzaga.

The DFA official noted that Marcos' meetings will "focus on finding the necessary partnerships or synergies that will benefit the Philippine economy and the Filipino people."

Gonzaga said the Philippine economic briefing is the other "most important speech" Marcos will deliver in New York.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The economic briefing aims to draw in investors, senior corporate executives, business analysts, and academic think tanks, he said.

The country's economic managers, he added, may be joined by private business leaders to tackle several issues before the expected audience.

"This briefing will be an opportunity to outline the key economic priorities of his administration with a special focus on how we can hopefully expand and strengthen Philippine-US trade and investment relations during his term," said Gonzaga.

Marcos is also scheduled to participate at the CEO roundtable on "targeted sectors" aimed to "project the Philippines as an important emerging economy and investment destination in Asia."

Firms operating and that have expansion plans in the country and those eyeing to invest here soon will be there, he said.

Marcos will be in the US mainly to address the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 20. The DFA said bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders on the sidelines of the gathering are still being finalized.

During his inaugural state visits to Indonesia and Singapore, Marcos said the country was able to get P804 billion worth of pledged investments.