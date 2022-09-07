A handout photo made available by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. (R) waving beside Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan at Changi International Airport in Singapore, 07 September 2022. EPA-EFE/MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

MANILA (UPDATE)— President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday announced that P804 billion worth of investments were pledged during his state visits in Indonesia and Singapore.

Speaking upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), Marcos said the Philippines signed a total of 10 letters of intent and 12 memoranda of understanding in key sectors such as energy, e-commerce, technology, and agriculture.

He said he also witnessed the signing of several letters of intent and memoranda of understanding from 22 Indonesian and Singaporean investors.

"These investments if we put it all together value 14.36 billion US dollars or P804.78 billion Philippine pesos. This will support our country’s economic recovery efforts and create more jobs for Filipinos here in our country," Marcos said.

"I actually have a more detailed breakdown of those numbers which we will include in the final report of the delegation to the country," he added.

He also emphasized the importance of improving bilateral relations amid a time of "geopolitical turmoil and uncertainty."

Leaders, he said, should put a premium on the principles of "unity, mutual respect, and sovereign equality" to "uphold peace and stability and an environment conducive to our continued national development."

"Ito po ang isa sa mga ipinangako ko nung nakaraang SONA [State of the Nation Address] at naisusulong natin ang foreign investment upang lumakas ang ating ekonomiya. Ang lahat ng ito ay para sa ating mga kababayan dito man sa Pilipinas o sa ibang bansa," he said.

Video from PTV

During Marcos' state visit to Singapore, the Philippines and the Southeast Asian city-state were able to sign the following:

MOU on digital cooperation

Joint Communiqué on the Singaporean government's intent to hire more Pinoy health workers

MOU on data protection between the National Privacy Commission of the Philippines and the Personal Data Protection Commission of Singapore

MOU between the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and Enterprise Singapore to boost collaboration, business opportunities in New Clark City

MOU on water collaboration

Arrangements between the two countries' armed forces on assigning a team to Singapore's Regional Counterterrorism Information Facility.

The Palace earlier said $8.48-billion or some P484 billion worth of pledged investments after his 3-day state visit to Indonesia alone.

These are as follows:

$822 million in investments to textiles, garments, renewable energy, satellite gateway, wire global technology, and agrifood

$7 billion in infrastructure for unsolicited private-public partnerships such as a C-5 4-level elevated expressway

$662 million trade value for supply of coal and fertilizer.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said the investment pledges in Jakarta will provide at least 7,000 new jobs to Filipinos.

AGRICULTURE

In recent statements, Marcos, who temporarily heads the Department of Agriculture, emphasized during his state visits the importance of the agriculture sector for Philippines' pre-pandemic recovery.

He announced on Tuesday that Indonesia was willing to supply the country its fertilizer needs, some months after he said he would write to governments to secure the country its fertilizer supply.

During his trip to Singapore, the Chief Executive said an "efficient and modern agriculture sector will ensure food security for all and reduce poverty incidence."

"As a critical driver of the economy, we will focus on agriculture as a strong driver for growth," he said.

"We will also reinvigorate the tourism sector through massive investments in travel infrastructure and the promotion of the Filipino brand around the world," he added.

Marcos will embark on another trip to the United States in the middle of this month to make his international debut at the United Nations General Assembly, where he is set to address world leaders on Sept. 20.

The President will "present the country's vision for the UN and our role in fostering international cooperation to address pressing global challenges," the Department of Foreign Affairs earlier said.