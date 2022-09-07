Home  >  News

Philippines, Singapore sign multiple deals during Marcos state visit

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2022 12:37 AM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. heads home after a two-day state visit to Singapore. Marcos met with leaders of the city-state Wednesday and secured investment pledges from Singaporean businessmen. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 7, 2022
 
