Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (L) talks to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) during their meeting at Presidential Palace in Bogor, Indonesia, 05 September 2022. Marcos Jr. visits Indonesia for his first foreign trip since taking office in June to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries as well as joint defence and counter-terrorism work. Achmad Ibrahim, EPA-EFE/Pool

MANILA — The Philippines is prepared for the possible investment deals and other agreements that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr would secure during his state visits to Indonesia and Singapore this week, a political analyst said on Tuesday.

University of Santo Tomas' Froilan Calilung said the immediate effect of the agreements would depend on how long these would materialize into a concrete plan of action.

"If ever makakauwi talaga siya ng concrete programs or plan of actions, I think magma-materialize 'yan nang mabilis," said Calilung during a public briefing.

"The Philippines is ready for this. We have already put the infrastructure in place. We have already came up with some laws like the public utilities act, which makes the country even more enticing to foreign investors," he added.

Marcos was able to sign 4 agreements during his 3-day inaugural state visit to Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

This include a plan of action that outlines the bilateral commitments in the next 5 years, a memorandum of understanding that renews a 27-year old defense and security cooperation agreement, and pacts that promote the cultural cooperation and economy of the two countries.

The Philippines and Indonesia are also pushing to work together to provide more opportunities in the creative economy of both countries, particularly for those working in architecture, theater, fashion, and other creative industries.

The President is also expected to witness the signing of counterterrorism and data privacy agreements during his 2-day state visit to Singapore, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) had said.

Marcos may push for a plan that will immediately translate to jobs to Filipinos during his foreign trip in the city-state, Calilung said.

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople over the weekend said tech giants Facebook and Grab are looking to hire more Filipino workers in their Singapore offices.

Singapore is also looking for Filipino health workers, she said.

"In the case dito sa Singapore, since I mentioned they are one of our primary trading partners in the ASEAN region, tingin ko mas pipilitin ng ating Pangulo na mapabilis 'yung pagkakaroon ng maliwanag na plano para maisulong ang pagkakaroon ng mga trabaho," the political analyst noted.

Marcos earlier in the day hailed his first state visit in Indonesia as more productive than one would expect, as talks with President Joko Widodo progressed positively.

The President said he is keen on following through with the memoranda of understanding that the two countries signed during the event. He touted the possibility for Indonesia to supply fertilizers and boost energy trade with the country.

Public private partnerships and joint ventures were also discussed, without elaborating what these were.

