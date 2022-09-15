President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. delivers a speech at the commemoration of International Tree Planting Day during a bamboo and tree planting ceremony at the San Mateo landfill in Barangay Pitong Bukawe, San Mateo Rizal on September 13, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.'s trip to the United States is set from Sept. 18 until the 24th, during which he will speak at the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the 20th focusing on the country's efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Thursday.

"We are going to expect that his speech will be relating to how the Philippines will be recovering from this pandemic, and where he intends to take this and how he will do so in cooperation with other states," Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a briefing also attended by Department of Foreign Affairs officials.

Marcos will speak around 3:15 p.m. New York time, or 3:15 a.m. in Manila on Sept. 21), according to DFA Assistant Secretary Kira Danganan-Azucena.

The theme for this year's general debate at the UNGA is "Watershed Moment, Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges", the DFA said.

"We can expect the President's statement to identify these challenges and the solutions to address them, the role of the United Nations and how the Philippines intends to contribute to these efforts," Azucena said.

Marcos statement may also touch on his administration's priorities that include climate change, rule of law, and food security.

The President's possible meeting with US President Joe Biden is still being finalized, with the DFA saying they are "in consultation" with the White House and the US National Security Agency on the matter.

"Ambassador Romualdez is personally dealing with the matter," DFA Assistant Secretary for American Affairs Jose Victor Chan-Gonzaga said.

A total of 152 heads of state will participate in the UNGA, some of whom Marcos may meet.

"The President will take this opportunity to meet with some of them during his stay in New York. He will also meet with some key UN officials," Azucena said.

The DFA said the official delegation for the upcoming trip and related meetings in the US is composed of the heads of the DFA, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Finance, National Economic and Development Authority, and Department of Migrant Workers, among others.

There will also be 20 to 30 senior Philippine corporate executives, said Gonzaga.

Marcos' US trip comes after his state visits to Indonesia and Singapore on Sept. 4-7, his first overseas trip as Philippine president.

A US official had said that Marcos will be allowed to visit America without being arrested as heads of state have diplomatic immunity.

Marcos and his family are subject of a $353-million contempt order in the US in connection with a human rights class suit.



