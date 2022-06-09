President-Elect Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. will be allowed to visit the United States without being arrested once he sits as Philippine president, a US official said Thursday.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who is visiting Manila, said heads of state have diplomatic immunity.

Marcos Jr.'s election as Philippine president allows him to go to the US without being arrested for a $353-million contempt order against his family in connection with a human rights class suit.

"The fact is when you are head of state, you have immunity in all circumstances and are welcomed to the United States in your official role," said Sherman.

A head of state's diplomatic immunity, however, only covers the son of the late dictator and not his entire family.

Sherman and Marcos Jr. met on Thursday, with both agreeing "on the importance of partnering together to strengthen our economies, including the importance of public-private partnerships, clean energy and our digital economy."

The two also discussed opportunities to "deepen" the alliance of the Philippines and US.

US President Biden earlier called Marcos Jr. to congratulate him for his win in the May 9 polls.

— Report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News