PH, SpaceX officials to meet during Marcos' US trip to discuss Starlink

MANILA - Officials of the Philippine government and Elon Musk's SpaceX are set to meet on the sidelines of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s attendance at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 20.

The meeting will discuss how the Starlink technology, which uses low-earth orbit satellites to provide internet connectivity, can be implemented in the country, Department of Information and Communication Technology Chief Ivan John Uy said during the House of Representatives deliberation of the DICT budget.

Uy said Starlink is likely to be rolled out in the country by 2023.

“During this visit of the President to the United Nations, we have a side meeting with head executives of Starlink and SpaceX in order to discuss how this strategy can be implemented," Uy said.

"What we’re trying to do is to ensure that the Philippines will be the first in Asia… to deploy these. They’re very enthusiastic, they are very encouraged by the positive response that our government has shown in terms of allowing foreign direct investments in this area,” Uy told the committee.

Starlink earlier said a router kit, which costs $599 (P34,000) and a monthly subscription fee of $99 (P5,624) are needed to avail of the service.

