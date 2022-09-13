Marcos to speak before UN General Assembly

MANILA -- Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. will speak before the United Nations General Assembly on September 20, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.

"What is confirmed is PBBM will attend and deliver a statement at the 77th UNGA on 20 September," DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza said in a text message.

Meanwhile, the DFA has sent its recommendation on Philippine representation to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

Daza said the Office of the President “will decide and announce its decision in due course.”

