MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. sees a bright future between Philippines and Singapore due to strong bilateral ties and people-to-people exchange, considered the "bedrock of all the other agreements, partnerships, and alliances that have since been created."

During his roundtable meeting with Singaporean businessmen on Thursday, Marcos said the relationship between the two countries would not change anytime soon.

“[From] the very beginning of that relationship, we haven’t come across really any significant issues, diplomatic, political, or otherwise between Singapore and the Philippines,” the President said.

“So for me, the future is bright for the Philippines and Singapore. And I see more opportunities than we have ever had before in fact, and it’s just up to us to identify those and to agree on how to best respond to the changes that we now face,” he said.

Marcos earlier this week highlighted the Philippines’ strategic position in Asia, tax perks, and English-speaking workforce as he courted investors in Singapore.

Singapore was the Philippines' largest source of foreign investment in 2021, with a net investment of $761 million Malacañang said in a release.

In 2022, Philippine exports to Singapore reached $4.91 billion, up by 16.98 percent from $4.2 billion in the previous year, Marcos noted.

Marcos Jr. is in Singapore since Wednesday for the Milken Institute's Asia Summit and attend the finals of Formula One Singapore Grand Prix 2023, upon the invitation of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He will return to the Philippines on Sunday, said Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil.